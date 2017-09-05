Beyoncé, Blake Shelton, Barbra Streisand and Oprah Winfrey will headline a one-hour benefit telethon to benefit Hurricane Harvey victims next Tuesday.

The star-studded telethon is being organized by Houston rap artist Bun B and Scooter Braun, founder of SB Projects, and is expected to include live or taped messages from George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Julia Roberts, Jamie Foxx, Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan, Kelly Rowland, George Strait, Reese Witherspoon and others.

Woke up still praying for #Harvey to recede. Donating to @RedCross and @SalvationArmyUS. Do whatever you can. — @Oprah

Journalists Matt Lauer and Norah O'Donnell will also participate in the event, which will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 12, and on tape delay at 8 p.m. PT on the West Coast. It will air on multiple networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CMT, and will streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

The telethon will benefit several organizations, including United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor's Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

Afhley Lluvia, left, and her mother, Julia, remove clothing from their home which was destroyed by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

Other entertainment figures have already stepped up to help flood victims. ABC and its sister networks held a "day of giving" last week, and singers Paul Simon and Edie Brickell pledged $1 million US.

The telethon will air from Los Angeles, but there will be stages in New York and Nashville, Tennessee.