Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who died Wednesday at the age of 91, is being remembered by celebrities and former Playboy models as an "innovator" and a "revolutionary".

Here's a round-up of some of their comments:

"Hef changed my life. He made me the person I am today. I couldn't be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever." — former Hefner girlfriend and Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson in a statement.

"thank u for picking me and Bringing me into the magical world of Playboy ! I just can't stop crying and I can't imagine how many bunnies are crying for u too. U are a class act and I will always have gratitude for your kindness" — actress-model Carmen Electra on Instagram.

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo — @KimKardashian

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. 😓#PMOY 94 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw — @JennyMcCarthy

I had a number of great conversations and with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era! — @RobLowe

One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner. pic.twitter.com/457cchqskO — @NancySinatra

Hugh Hefner put me in Playboy & ignited my career. I am forever indebted, Hef. You will forever live on as an icon of epic proportions. #RIP — @DonnaDErrico

Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef. pic.twitter.com/bJ1wxoK4gR — @kingsthings

We’ve lost a true explorer, a man who had a keen sense of the future. We learned a lot from you Mr. Hefner. #HughHefner — @TheNormanLear