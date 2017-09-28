Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who died Wednesday at the age of 91, is being remembered by celebrities and former Playboy models as an "innovator" and a "revolutionary".

Here's a round-up of some of their comments:

"Hef changed my life. He made me the person I am today. I couldn't be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever." — former Hefner girlfriend and Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson in a statement.

"thank u for picking me and Bringing me into the magical world of Playboy ! I just can't stop crying and I can't imagine how many bunnies are crying for u too. U are a class act and I will always have gratitude for your kindness" — actress-model Carmen Electra on Instagram.

