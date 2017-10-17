Ron Howard offered a tidbit to Star Wars fans Tuesday by unveiling the name of the forthcoming spinoff movie centred on beloved space rogue Han Solo.

Hey #Twitterville we just wrapped production so here's a special message #StarWars pic.twitter.com/8QJqN5BGxr — @RealRonHoward

The veteran director revealed via Twitter that the team has just wrapped production on Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Howard, the actor-turned-filmmaker known for A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13 and The Da Vinci Code, joined the production in June after original directing team Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired over "creative differences."

Shooting a scene about desperate and dangerous times in the Galaxy pic.twitter.com/AtNZPOkzFO — @RealRonHoward

The movie, which had already been in production, stars rising young actor Alden Ehrenreich as the young Solo, the charismatic space smuggler brought to life in the original Star Wars by Harrison Ford. The cast also includes Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton.

The film is slated for release on May 25, 2018.

Solo: A Star Wars Story follows 2016's Rogue One as the second anthology film spinning off from the original franchise. Each title is considered separate from the current "main trilogy," which includes The Force Awakens and the upcoming The Last Jedi.