George Takei, Lady Gaga and Lin-Manuel Miranda are among those in Hollywood hitting back at Donald Trump after his latest tweets directed at Puerto Rico's "poor leadership." And they're not mincing words.

"You're going straight to hell," Miranda, who created and starred in the musical Hamilton and is of Puerto Rican descent, tweeted to the U.S. president Saturday. "No long lines for you."

The online attack came after Trump posted a series of tweets denigrating Puerto Rico's mayor, Carmen Yulin Cruz, after she begged for more efficient Hurricane Maria relief efforts.

"Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help," Trump posted early Saturday. "They ... want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort."

The September storm ravaged the U.S. territory, killing more than a dozen people and damaging roads and infrastructure.

"I this it's clear where the 'poor leadership' lies," Lady Gaga posted in a response to Trump. "Puerto Rico is part of the United States. This is our responsibility."

The president's latest social media outburst has re-ignited a bitter battle with Hollywood's elite, most of whom are democrats.

Star Trek star and activist George Takei, who has openly criticized the Trump administration on many issues including LGBT rights, weighed in as well.

"'Give Trump a chance!' they said," Takei posted on Twitter. "Well, Maria was his chance, to help millions of our citizens. Instead, he tweeted and sneered. Disgusted."

Actor Kal Penn, who resigned from the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities along with other members in August, and filmmaker Jon Favreau tweeted information to guide individuals on how to help Puerto Ricans.

"Don't just get mad at our President's refusal to help," Penn wrote. "Each of us can help right now."

Trump said he will tour Puerto Rico with his wife, Melania, on Tuesday.