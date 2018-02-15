Corus Radio suspends airplay of Hedley in wake of sexual misconduct allegations
39 stations, plus charity and other groups distance themselves from band
Corus Radio has suspended all airplay of Hedley songs across its 39 music stations as the Canadian rockers face allegations of sexual misconduct.
A spokeswoman said the move is temporary and the company will "continue to closely monitor the situation."
Several other organizations are also distancing themselves from Hedley in the wake of a flurry of claims from anonymous Twitter users who alleged inappropriate encounters with the band.
The pop-rockers — fronted by Jacob Hoggard and including Dave Rosin, Tommy Mac and Jay Benison — issued a statement calling the allegations "unsubstantiated."
The Junos dropped the Vancouver group from the upcoming televised awards bash in what was called a joint decision with the band.
Edmonton-based radio station Hot 107 tweeted that it won't play any Hedley music until further notice.
B.C.-based Kiss Radio also tweeted that it has dropped Hedley songs from its playlist.
The philanthropic organization WE, which has had a long relationship with the band, says it has "no plans to work with Hedley in the future."
And Air Miles says it has cancelled a contest in which its collectors could have won a VIP experience at a Hedley concert. Air Miles says "winners will be offered a substitute prize."