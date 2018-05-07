'Heavenly' Met Gala in New York brings out the stars

Vogue's Anna Wintour has kicked off the star-studded and heaven-looking Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Wintour, who co-chairs the annual event, arrived at Monday night's event in a beaded off-white Chanel gown and a cross necklace alongside her daughter, Bee Shaffer. George Clooney and his wife, Amal, were close behind.

Pop icon Rihanna and designer Donatella Versace are co-chairing this year's star-studded event.

Rihanna went all out for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition in New York. She's one of the co-chairs of this year's event. (Evan Agostini/Invision/Associated Press) (Charles Sykes/Invision/Associated Press)

The gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, which each year welcomes celebrities from film, TV, fashion, sports and music.

The gala also signifies the grand opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibition, which this year explores the connection between fashion and the Roman Catholic Church. It opens on Thursday.

The Met's annual spring fashion exhibit is the biggest one yet, spanning a full 25 galleries and stretching from the Metropolitan on Fifth Avenue to its Cloisters branch in upper Manhattan.

Complete with her own set of wings, <a href="https://twitter.com/katyperry?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@katyperry</a> gets comfortable on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MetGala?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MetGala</a> carpet. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MetHeavenlyBodies?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MetHeavenlyBodies</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KatyPerry?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KatyPerry</a> <a href="https://t.co/DPjdslLgUM">pic.twitter.com/DPjdslLgUM</a> —@metmuseum

As always, the show makes its debut at the star-studded Met Gala on Monday night. Will the celebrity bling match the Vatican bling? Not likely.

Take, for example, just one stunning tiara that glimmers in the Institute's galleries, a three-tiered concoction that gleams with 19,000 gems — 18,000 of them diamonds, along with rubies, sapphires and emeralds. It was a gift from Queen Isabella of Spain to the 19th-century Pope Pius IX, who wore it at Christmas mass in 1854.

Hints of the night's theme shone through on Olivia Munn's gold mesh headdress and Lynda Carter's updo, which feature the Star of David. Munn wore a custom H&M gown inspired by the Crusades.

Rita Ora's dreamy train trailed down the iconic steps of the Met as photographers frantically snapped pictures of her elaborate black headdress paired with a black Prada gown in layers of sheer fabric.

Olivia Munn's chainmail dress to the Met Gala was inspired by religious war. Specifically, the Crusades. (Charles Sykes/Invision/Associated Press)

Curator Andrew Bolton said he realizes people may think there's something unseemly about connecting the commercial theme of fashion with a lofty theme of religion. But, as he writes in the catalogue, "Dress is central to any discussion about religion: it affirms religious allegiances and, by extension, asserts religious differences." And, he points out, he always wants to confront timely cultural issues in his exhibitions.

And what of the celebrities who will be interpreting the dress code on Monday night? They were advised that the theme was "Sunday best."

What that means, exactly, was up to the celebrities and their stylists to interpret.

The invite-only event, which draws in celebrities like Mindy Kaling and Zoe Kravitz, comes at a price: the fundraiser is reported to cost $25,000 US a ticket.