Harvey Weinstein has resigned from the board of The Weinstein Company, it said on Tuesday, as he faces allegations that he sexually harassed or assaulted a number of women over three decades in the film business.

In a statement, the board said it also ratified its Oct. 8 decision to fire Weinstein as chief executive of the award-winning movie and television company he co-founded with his brother, Bob.

A source close to Weinstein confirmed that he had resigned from the board and had no further comment. Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

Also on Tuesday, Toyota Motor Corp.'s Lexus unit said it was evaluating its partnership with the Weinstein Co. Lexus, Toyota's luxury brand, is a sponsor of the reality TV show Project Runway, which Weinstein Co. produces.

"Lexus does not condone any acts of sexual harassment, assault or discrimination. In light of recent allegations involving Harvey Weinstein, we are currently evaluating our partnership with The Weinstein Company, but have nothing to announce at this time," Lexus said in a statement.

Are the Harvey Weinstein allegations a watershed moment? | Sunday Panel11:43

A representative for the Lifetime cable network, which airs Project Runway, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Weinstein's executive producer credit and the Weinstein Co. logo were removed from the show last week.

Weinstein Co. is trying to chart a future without Weinstein, the aggressive dealmaker with a talent for managing Hollywood talent, money and egos. On Monday, it said it was in talks to sell the bulk of its assets to the private equity firm Colony Capital.

One of Hollywood's most influential forces since launching in October 2005, Weinstein Co. has produced and distributed films including The King's Speech and Silver Linings Playbook. Its television unit produces the long-running reality series Project Runway.

Harvey Weinstein is credited with conceiving the strategy that scored dozens of Oscar awards for the company's films.

The Weinstein Co. website still has Harvey Weinstein as the co-chair of the company.

Bob Weinstein, left, and his brother, Harvey, the founders of The Weinstein Co., pose in 2007. (Fred Prouser/Reuters)

Hollywood trade publication Variety on Tuesday reported a separate harassment allegation against Bob Weinstein, Harvey's younger brother and co-founder of Weinstein Co.

Bert Fields, an attorney for Bob Weinstein, said in a statement that the story was "false and misleading."

"There is no way in the world that Bob Weinstein is guilty of sexual harassment," Fields said in the statement.

Amanda Segel, a former executive producer of the sci-fi series The Mist, made the allegations about events in 2016.

Spike network, which aired The Mist, said in a statement, "We take all allegations of this nature very seriously, and are investigating."

Bob Weinstein has publicly condemned his brother while professing he was unaware that Harvey had engaged in any non-consensual relations with women.

"I'm mortified and disgusted by my brother's actions. And I am sick for the victims," he said in an interview by the Hollywood Reporter published Saturday.