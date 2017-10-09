A Los Angeles TV reporter is accusing deposed movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of exposing himself to her and masturbating in the basement of a New York restaurant.

In an appearance on NBC's Megyn Kelly Today, Lauren Sivan described an encounter with Weinstein a decade ago when he introduced himself to her while she was having dinner with friends.

Explaining that he was an owner of the restaurant, he invited her to tour the kitchen.

She said he took her to a deserted basement area where, after she rebuffed his attempt to kiss her, he told her to "just stand there and be quiet."

Television reporter Lauren Sivan is one of several women to come forward about an unwanted encounter with Weinstein, which she says took place a decade ago. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

He then exposed himself and, in Sivan's words, "began pleasuring himself." When he finished, he suggested they both return to the dining room.

Sivan, who now works for KTTV Fox 11, said she was "shocked," "tongue-tied" and felt demeaned. But the biggest surprise came the next day when she got a call at the Long Island, N.Y., station where she was then an anchor.

Weinstein wanted her to know he'd had a great time meeting her and hoped they could get together again.

She told him absolutely not, ending what she described as a "very short conversation."

Streep once called Weinstein 'God'

It's the latest allegation about Weinstein in a string of reports, first detailed by the New York Times. He was fired from The Weinstein Company on Sunday following a Times exposé that detailed decades of sexual harassment allegations made against Weinstein by actresses and employees.

Some have criticized Hollywood stars, who have been slow to call Weinstein out over the reports — or have yet to speak out at all. Weinstein's company worked with many A-listers, from Jennifer Lawrence (Silver Linings Playbook) to Meryl Streep (The Iron Lady). Both won Oscars for their Weinstein films.

Streep spoke out Monday, telling the Huffington Post the reports of sexual harassment against Weinstein "disgraceful" and said she was unaware of the alleged incidents.

In a statement, Streep said "The behaviour is inexcusable but the abuse of power familiar." She praised "the intrepid women who raised their voices."

Actress Meryl Streep, Weinstein and actress Margo Martindale attend a Q&A session following a screening of The Weinstein Company's August: Osage County at the DGA Theater in January 2014 in L.A. Streep called out Weinstein in a statement provided to the Huffington Post Monday. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Streep also sought to counter the suggestion that everyone in Hollywood knew of Weinstein's conduct. She said he was "respectful with me in our working relationship."

Weinstein produced numerous films starring Streep. During an acceptance speech at the Academy Awards for her performance in The Iron Lady, Steep famously referred to Weinstein as "God."

Representatives for Streep didn't immediately return messages Monday.