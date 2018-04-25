Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to mix choral, gospel music for wedding

​Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are striking a different note with the music for their upcoming wedding, mixing gospel with choral works as the soundtrack for what they pledge will be a joyful occasion.

Kensington Palace said Tuesday that Harry and his American fiancee "have taken a great deal of interest and care" in selecting the wedding music.

The music will be under the direction of James Vivian, Director of Music, St George’s Chapel, including the Choir of St George's Chapel, and a selection of choral groups, soloists, and musicians: <a href="https://t.co/FjBvyW5FwE">pic.twitter.com/FjBvyW5FwE</a> —@KensingtonRoyal

The palace says there will be performances by the St George's Chapel choir and Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir, a gospel group from southeast England.

Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir. The Choir is made up of a group of British artists dedicated to creating a sound that demonstrates the community they share, and has been performing both nationally and internationally for over 20 years. <a href="https://t.co/tae19p6G6E">pic.twitter.com/tae19p6G6E</a> —@KensingtonRoyal

The performers include 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who says he was "bowled over" when Markle called to ask him to play during the ceremony.

19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, winner of 2016 <a href="https://twitter.com/BBCYoungMus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BBCYoungMus</a>. Last June, Prince Harry saw Sheku play at an event in London in support of the work of Antiguan charity the Halo Foundation. <a href="https://t.co/C3QSfcbXJl">pic.twitter.com/C3QSfcbXJl</a> —@KensingtonRoyal

The couple has revealed details of their May 19 upcoming wedding over several weeks, with more to come.

In the meantime, fans can get a sneak peek of Markle walking down the aisle on Wednesday with the broadcast of the two-hour season finale of legal drama Suits. In her final appearance on the Toronto-shot series, Markle's character Rachel Zane will marry longtime paramour Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams).