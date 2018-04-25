Skip to Main Content
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to mix choral, gospel music for wedding

Notifications

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to mix choral, gospel music for wedding

​Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are striking a different note with the music for their upcoming wedding, mixing gospel with choral works as the soundtrack for what they pledge will be a joyful occasion.

Markle concludes run on U.S. legal drama Suits with Wednesday's wedding episode

The Associated Press ·
Prince Harry, left foreground, and Meghan Markle arrive to attend a special service at Westminster Abbey in London on Wednesday, with Prince William seen behind them. The couple has announced details of the performers for their upcoming wedding. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press)

​Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are striking a different note with the music for their upcoming wedding, mixing gospel with choral works as the soundtrack for what they pledge will be a joyful occasion.

Kensington Palace said Tuesday that Harry and his American fiancee "have taken a great deal of interest and care" in selecting the wedding music.

The palace says there will be performances by the St George's Chapel choir and Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir, a gospel group from southeast England.

The performers include 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who says he was "bowled over" when Markle called to ask him to play during the ceremony.

The couple has revealed details of their May 19 upcoming wedding over several weeks, with more to come.

In the meantime, fans can get a sneak peek of Markle walking down the aisle on Wednesday with the broadcast of the two-hour season finale of legal drama Suits. In her final appearance on the Toronto-shot series, Markle's character Rachel Zane will marry longtime paramour Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us