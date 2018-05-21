Skip to Main Content
Kensington Palace shares family portrait, other royal wedding photos

Kensington Palace has released three official wedding photographs taken of Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle shortly after they were married on Saturday

Photos include image of couple with their page boys and bridesmaids

The Associated Press ·
This official wedding photo shows Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, centre, in Windsor Castle on Saturday. Others in photo from left, back row, Jasper Dyer, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Prince William; centre row, Brian Mulroney, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Rylan Litt, John Mulroney; front row, Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren, Remi Litt. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via Associated Press)

Kensington Palace has released three official wedding photographs taken of Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle shortly after their wedding.

Alexi Lubomirski's images include a family portrait of the couple with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and their spouses, as well as Markle's mother and the children who served as bridesmaids and page boys.

A second image shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they now are known, just with the children.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, centre, are shown with their page boys and bridesmaids, including, from left, back row, Brian Mulroney, Remi Litt, Rylan Litt, Jasper Dyer, Prince George, Ivy Mulroney, John Mulroney; front row, Zalie Warren, Princess Charlotte, Florence van Cutsem. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via Associated Press)

The newlyweds also posed for a less formal black and white photo.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they are now known are shown in this photo on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle on their wedding day. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via Associated Press)

The palace said Monday that the pair "feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the U.K., Commonwealth, and around the world."

