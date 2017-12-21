Prince Harry and his American fiancée, actress Meghan Markle, have released a series of portraits by New York-based fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski to mark their engagement.
Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/HrAc9FeN51—
@KensingtonRoyal
Lubomirski, a former assistant to Mario Testino, famed for his photos of Harry's mother Princess Diana, took the pictures this week at the royal retreat of Frogmore House, near Windsor Castle.
The retreat, west of London, is where the couple are due to marry on May 19.
Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/WHIMNNZzto—
@KensingtonRoyal
"I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took of them, such was their happiness together," Lubomirski said.
Queen Elizabeth's 33-year-old grandson, Harry, fifth-in-line to the throne, and Markle, 36, who starred in the Toronto-shot American legal drama Suits, announced their engagement last month.
As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you. pic.twitter.com/MROyiKWEnG—
@KensingtonRoyal
