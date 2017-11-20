Harrison Ford came to the real-life rescue of a woman who was involved in a car accident north of Los Angeles.

Santa Paula, Calif., police told the Ventura County Star that the actor and a friend were in the area when a car rolled off a highway in the small town Sunday around noon.

Harrison Ford is trending for the right reasons.



The helped rescue a woman who veered off Route 126 in Ventura County.



First a big sigh of relief and then a standing ovation for being a real life hero. pic.twitter.com/aLb9hh20Po — @RedTRaccoon

"He acted as a good Samaritan, just like everybody else, and tried to help before emergency services arrived," Senior Officer Matt Alonzo told the Star.

He said Ford and other people on scene were able to help the woman out of the car. She suffered minor injuries and the California Highway Patrol, the lead agency for the incident, is investigating the cause.

TMZ published pictures Sunday of Ford standing by the car on the side of a hill and talking with police.