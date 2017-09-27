Game of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who enjoyed an onscreen romance in the HBO television hit series, announced their engagement in a British newspaper on Wednesday.

A formal notice published in the Times of London on Wednesday announced the upcoming marriage of "Mr K.C. Harington and Miss R.E. Leslie." It describes the couple as "Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire."

Harington, who plays Jon Snow in the fantasy drama, met Leslie, who played Ygritte, in 2011 while filming the second season of the Emmy-winning show in Iceland.

"If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love," Harington told Vogue magazine in an interview last year.

The British duo, both 30, had only a brief onscreen romance before Leslie's character, Ygritte, died in the arms of Snow in the fourth season.

Her phrase: "You know nothing, Jon Snow," has became one of the show's most famous lines.