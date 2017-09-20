Linda Hamilton is returning to the Terminator franchise for the first time since 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Terminator creator James Cameron announced Hamilton's casting at a private event in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

Paramount Pictures, which is distributing the planned sequel, confirmed the news Wednesday.

Cameron is producing the sequel, which Deadpool filmmaker Tim Miller is directing. Cameron and Miller have enlisted a team of writers — including David Goyer, Charles Eglee, Josh Freidman and Justin Rhodes — to plan out a new trilogy of films, according to the report.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is also set to return.

Cameron, who was once married to Hamilton, recently compared Wonder Woman, the classic character brought to life in one of this summer's biggest hit films, unfavourably to Hamilton's Terminator character, Sarah Connor.

Cameron called Gal Gadot's superhero an "objectified icon," but said Connor was defined by "pure grit."