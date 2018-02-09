Guess Inc. says the board has formed a special committee comprised of two independent directors to oversee an ongoing probe into allegations of improper conduct by its co-founder Paul Marciano.



The announcement Friday came about a week after celebrity and actress Kate Upton accused Marciano of sexual misconduct on social media.



Upton thrust herself into the #MeToo movement that has spread virally after public reports of sexual harassment allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo — @KateUpton

Guess says that Paul Marciano "adamantly denies" the allegations.



The Los Angeles-based company says it takes seriously any allegations of sexual harassment and doesn't condone such misconduct in any form.



Paul Marciano and his brother Maurice redefined the denim business in 1981 when they co-founded the brand, which is sold in roughly 100 countries.