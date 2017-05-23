Friends of pop singer Ariana Grande, celebrity fans, music world peers and more are expressing sorrow and sympathy after a shocking suicide bombing during her concert in Manchester, England, on Monday night.

The bombing at Manchester Arena left 22 concertgoers dead and 59 injured, many of them young people and children.

The American singer, who was not injured in the evening incident, made a brief comment online, while her manager, Scooter Braun, released a lengthier message about "this senseless attack."

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — @ArianaGrande

Grande's music world collaborators also quickly chimed in.

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — @NICKIMINAJ

Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. 😔 — @katyperry

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — @Harry_Styles

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — @taylorswift13

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER. — @jtimberlake

The Late Late Show host James Corden, a Brit now based in the U.S., shared a passionate tribute to Manchester to open his show Monday night.

We opened our show talking about Manchester. Our thoughts are with everyone affected. https://t.co/yrgu03JTK8 — @JKCorden

Meanwhile, famous faces from Manchester weighed in, including Joy Division and New Order co-founder and bassist Peter Hook, whose daughter was at the concert.

My daughter made it home safe from Ariana Grande last night. My heart goes out to all parents & those involved. Manchester stay strong. X — @peterhook

In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light to all the family's involved LG x — @liamgallagher

Heartbreaking news from my hometown. Manchester be strong. Brainwashed social misfits will not change the way we are, the way we live. MH — @SimplyRedHQ

"We struggle to comprehend the warped and twisted mind that sees a room packed with young children not as a scene to cherish but as an opportunity for carnage," said British Prime Minister Theresa May, who called the bombing "a callous terrorist attack."

Canadians are shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester tonight. Please keep the victims & their families in your thoughts. — @JustinTrudeau

My heartfelt thoughts and prayers for all those effected by the tragedy in Manchester last night 🙏🏻 x VB #Manchester pic.twitter.com/pziTHyySZA — @victoriabeckham

There's no words I could write here that could even begin to touch the sadness I feel for the great people of Manchester — @russellcrowe

On Tuesday, the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria claimed responsibility for the attack. Manchester police said the bomber was killed and that they had arrested a 23-year-old man in the south of the city, without giving further details.

Organizers of the Cannes Film Festival, currently underway in the south of France amid heightened security since attacks in Paris and Nice, expressed "horror, anger and immense sadness" at the bombing. Organizers will hold a moment of silence Tuesday afternoon to show solidarity with the people of Manchester.

Grande had been scheduled to continue her Dangerous Woman world tour with a pair of shows at London's O2 Arena beginning Thursday, but fans are awaiting news of whether she will postpone the engagements.