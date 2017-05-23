Friends of pop singer Ariana Grande, celebrity fans, music world peers and more are expressing sorrow and sympathy after a shocking suicide bombing during her concert in Manchester, England, on Monday night.

The bombing at Manchester Arena left 22 concertgoers dead and 59 injured, many of them young people and children.

The American singer, who was not injured in the evening incident, made a brief comment online, while her manager, Scooter Braun, released a lengthier message about "this senseless attack."

  

Grande's music world collaborators also quickly chimed in.

  

  

The Late Late Show host James Corden, a Brit now based in the U.S., shared a passionate tribute to Manchester to open his show Monday night.

Meanwhile, famous faces from Manchester weighed in, including Joy Division and New Order co-founder and bassist Peter Hook, whose daughter was at the concert.

  

"We struggle to comprehend the warped and twisted mind that sees a room packed with young children not as a scene to cherish but as an opportunity for carnage," said British Prime Minister Theresa May, who called the bombing "a callous terrorist attack."

  

On Tuesday, the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria claimed responsibility for the attack. Manchester police said the bomber was killed and that they had arrested a 23-year-old man in the south of the city, without giving further details.

Organizers of the Cannes Film Festival, currently underway in the south of France amid heightened security since attacks in Paris and Nice, expressed "horror, anger and immense sadness" at the bombing. Organizers will hold a moment of silence Tuesday afternoon to show solidarity with the people of Manchester.

Grande had been scheduled to continue her Dangerous Woman world tour with a pair of shows at London's O2 Arena beginning Thursday, but fans are awaiting news of whether she will postpone the engagements.

With files from The Associated Press