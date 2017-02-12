Beyoncé's Formation is the winner of the Grammy Award for best music video, but she won't win in all the categories for which she's nominated.

The music video Grammy is the singer's first win at Sunday's ceremony, where she is leading artist with nine nominations. She now has a total of 21 Grammys.

The singer did not win the best music film award for her visual album Lemonade. That honour went to the Ron Howard film The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years.

Beyoncé, who's scheduled to perform later Sunday, did not attend the pre-telecast ceremony where dozens of Grammy Awards are handed out..

This year's awards mark the third time Beyoncé is nominated for the coveted album of the year trophy, given to few R&B-based performers and only two hip-hop acts in the Grammy's 59-year history.

She was nominated for the top prize in 2010 with I Am ... Sasha Fierce (losing to Taylor Swift) and in 2015 with Beyoncé (Beck was the surprise winner). Her Lemonade album is competing Sunday, along with its hit Formation for record and song of the year.

Beyoncé has lost out in the record of the year category, not as prestigious as album of the year, four times, and she's marking her third nomination for song of the year (she won in 2010 with Single Ladies).

Singer Adele, on stage during her North American tour at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Aug. 5, 2016, is nominated for five Grammy awards, including album of the year. (Kevin Winter/Getty)

Adele biggest challenger

Beyoncé's main competition is Adele, who won album, song and record of the year in 2012 with 21 and Rolling In the Deep.

While some critics have argued that Beyoncé's Lemonade was more artistic and had a stronger impact on culture, Adele's 25 marked her comeback and became a multi-platinum juggernaut, setting a record when it sold over three million units in its first week.

Their competition for album of the year includes Drake's multiple-hit recording Views, Justin Bieber's redemption album Purpose, and country music rebel Sturgill Simpson's A Sailor's Guide to Earth.

Beyoncé, who recently announced that she is pregnant with twins, is the overall leader with nine Grammy nominations, including bids in the rock, pop, R&B and rap categories. Adele is nominated for five awards.

Drake, left, presents the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award to Rihanna at the MTV Video Music Awards August 28, 2016. The pair are nominated for record of the year for their collaboration Work. (The Associated Press)

Nominees battling Formation and Hello for record of the year include Rihanna and Drake's Work," Twenty One Pilots' Stressed Out and Lukas Graham's Seven Years.

Song of the year nominees are Formation, Hello, Seven Years, Mike Posner's I Took a Pill in Ibiza and Bieber's Love Yourself, shared with co-writer Ed Sheeran.

The Chainsmokers, who have dominated the pop charts, are nominated for best new artist with Chance the Rapper, Maren Morris, Anderson Paak and Kelsea Ballerini.

​Other nominees include David Bowie's Blackstar, his final album, released days after he died of cancer last year.

Comedien Margaret Cho shows nominees how they should hold their awards during the pre-show for the 59th Grammy Awards Sunday. ( Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Pre-show underway

Margaret Cho has kicked off Sunday's Grammy Awards with a few ground rules — keep the speeches short and kiss your loved ones later.

The comedian and Grammy nominee is one of the hosts of the Grammys pre-show, which hands out awards in 75 categories before the main show airs on CBS later Sunday.

Cho, who is nominated for best comedy album, walked out onto the stage sporting a glittery gown and huge curly hair.

She told winners they should keep their acceptance speeches to 45 seconds and kiss their loved ones in the audience later because time was so tight.

She also told nominees to stay in their seats if they don't win and referenced rapper Kanye West, who famously interrupted Taylor Swift's speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. "Kanye's not here, so that will be fine," said Cho.

Early winners included actor Don Cheadle and others who created the soundtrack for the Miles Davis biopic Miles Ahead, and John Williams for the soundtrack for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Tonight's performances

Beyoncé and Adele will perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, as will Simpson, Graham, Bruno Mars and Katy Perry.

Collaborative performances include Lady Gaga and Metallica, the Weeknd and Daft Punk, Chance the Rapper and Kirk Franklin, Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, and A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson Paak.

Tributes are planned for Prince and George Michael, while Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly will honour the Bee Gees and the 40th anniversary of Saturday Night Fever.

The 2017 Grammy Awards will be hosted by Late Late Show host James Corden. Other performers include, Kelsea Ballerini, Cynthia Erivo and John Legend, William Bell and Gary Clark Jr.

Fresh off a show at Montreal's Bell Centre, Justin Bieber, performing here in Montreal on his sold-out Purpose World Tour, is one of two Canadians nominated for album of the year. Drake is also nominated for his album Views. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Nominees with Canadian connections

Several Canadians will be going for glory at tonight's Grammy Awards.

And two of the country's biggest music stars are in the running for the night's biggest prize — album of the year. Drake and Justin Bieber square off against country singer Sturgill Simpson and pop powerhouses Adele and Beyoncé.

Hip-hop star Drake leads Canadian musicians with eight nominations, including one for best rap album for Views.

He's also up for record of the year with Rihanna for the smash Work.

Meanwhile, Bieber's hit single Love Yourself is in the running for best song and best pop solo performance.

His album Purpose is up for best pop vocal album nomination.

Several other Canadians are hoping to take home Grammy hardware.

They include Indigenous singing group Northern Cree, filmmaker Miles Jay and electronic duo Bob Moses.

Toronto singer Kai is up for best dance recording.

And Calgary-born James Teej has a nod for his work remixing the Paul McCartney and Wings track Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five.