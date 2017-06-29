The seven new recipients of the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards received their prizes Wednesday night during a ceremony at Rideau Hall. But the celebration continues tonight.

This year's honourees, which include actors Martin Short and Michael J. Fox, as well as crooner Michael Bublé, are being feted with a gala Thursday at Ottawa's freshly renovated National Arts Centre.

The other recipients are theatre director Brigitte Haentjens, filmmaker Jean Beaudin, philanthropist William Loewen and theatre artist Yves Sioui Durand.

After receiving their awards Wednesday, they all gave speeches praising Canada and its contributions to the arts.

Crooner Michael Bublé smiles as he is recognized during the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards gala at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa on Thursday. Fellow winner Brigette Haentjens, left, and Governor General David Johnston look on. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Thursday's gala is a less formal, more laid-back affair. Hosted by actor Colm Feore, the evening includes tributes, musical performances and special guests.

Highlights will be shown on an hour-long CBC special, airing at 9 p.m. ET Friday on TV and online.

The performing arts awards, which turn 25 this year, recognize Canadian artists from a host of disciplines, including classical and popular music, theatre, dance, film and broadcasting, as well as arts volunteers and philanthropists.