The winners of the 2017 Governor General's Literary Awards have been announced, with Joel Thomas Hynes of St. John's taking home the English fiction prize.

The Canada Council for the Arts announced the winners Wednesday morning, picking 14 winning books out of 70 English and French finalists.

The Governor General's Literary Awards have been handed out 81 years and are considered the most prestigious literary prizes in the country. Each winner recieves a $25,000 prize and the publisher gets $3,000 to go towards promotions. Non-winning finalists recieve $1,000.

Winners

Thomas Hynes's We'll All Be Burnt in Our Beds Some Night, described in a release from the Canada Council as a portrait of a man's hilarious yet disturbing journey from St. John's to Vancouver, is the winner of the English fiction category.

Richard Harrison's On Not Losing my Father's Ashes in the Flood took home the top poetry prize, Hiro Kanagawa's Indian Arm was the winner under the drama genre and The Way of the Strangers: Encounters with the Islamic State by Graeme Wood was the pick for non-fiction.

Other English-language winners were The Marrow Thieves by Cherie Dimaline (young people's literature- text), When We Were Alone by David Alexander Robertson and Julie Flett (young people's literature - illustrated books) and Readopolis by Oana Avasilichioaei (French to English translation).

French winners

The French-language winners are as follows: