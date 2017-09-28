Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly is unveiling her vision for revamped cultural policy Thursday, detailing what she thinks Canadian content and cultural industries should look like in the digital world.

CBC News has learned that includes spending by Netflix of at least $500 million over the next five years to fund original Canadian productions.

Joly will be outlining the rest of the plan during a lunchtime speech, which CBC News is carrying live.

She is also expected to also touch on improving how artists export their work and what role the CBC should play in supporting Canadian culture.