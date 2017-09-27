Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie has announced a new solo project set to debut this fall: a double album entitled Introduce Yerself.

The 23-song release is produced by Broken Social Scene's Kevin Drew, who also co-wrote several tracks. The album will be released Oct. 27 by Canadian label Arts & Crafts.

In a short video unveiling the new solo project, Downie reveals that "each song is about a person." The video was directed by Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier, the filmmaking duo behind the recent documentary Long Time Running about the Tragically Hip's Man Machine Poem tour in the summer of 2016.

Introduce Yerself is described as a double-album of twenty-three new songs about the people in Downie's life. (Gord Downie/Arts & Crafts)

The tracks were recorded during a pair of four-day studio sessions in January 2016 and February 2017, with many songs on the final album reflecting Downie's first take on the track.

The forthcoming album is described as "74 minutes of Downie's most personal storytelling."

This is Downie's second consecutive solo project since revealing his diagnosis of terminal brain cancer.

Last October, he released Secret Path, a multimedia oeuvre based on the story of Chanie Wenjack, who died in 1966 while escaping a residential school. Downie's solo album was accompanied by a graphic novel and animated film featuring the work of illustrator Jeff Lemire.