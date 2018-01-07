Sunday's annual Golden Globe Awards are typically the more fun cousin of the Oscars, with less scripted banter and more bubbly sound bites on the red carpet.

This year, however, the awards show — put on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — seems to be less about the films and TV shows being honoured and more about the statements expected to be seen and heard on the red carpet and on stage.

Back to Black

As the first awards show on this year's circuit following the bombshell allegations against Harvey Weinstein and the subsequent #MeToo campaign, some celebrities are choosing to wear black as a symbolic stand against sexual assault and sexual harassment. I, Tonya actress Allison Janney, Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot and R&B singer Mary J. Blige, who's nominated for her role in Mudbound, are among those expected to wear the colour.

While black is a traditional colour for men's formal wear, celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinati posted on Instagram that the male actors she dresses "will be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement." Urbinati counts The Night Manager's Tom Hiddleston and Atlanta's Donald Glover among her usual clients.

A pin, created by the newly-formed group Time's Up, might also make an appearance.

The group, backed by more than 300 women in the entertainment industry, has launched a campaign to combat sexual harassment in workplaces across the United States. It includes a $13 million US fund to provide legal and communications support.

Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon are among the donors, according to the organization.

Designer and stylist Arianne Phillips told the Hollywood Reporter she collaborated with Witherspoon on the pin in time for the Globes.

Owning the podium

With Oprah Winfrey getting a lifetime achievement award, the female-driven, Canadian-directed Big Little Lies series receiving a leading number of nominations and All The Money In The World — which erased Kevin Spacey from the film after he was accused of sexual misconduct — getting props for its Canadian replacement, Christopher Plummer, discussions about harassment are bound to make their way into speeches and stage moments.

Guillermo del Toro's romantic The Shape of Water leads the film pack with seven nominations. The political thriller The Post received six, including one for Streep. Streep, who has worked with Weinstein on several films in the past but says she didn't know about any misconduct, made a headline-stealing speech last year about Donald Trump's policies. She'll likely speak candidly again if she wins.

Meryl Streep made a poignant speech at last year's Golden Globes about Donald Trump's political policies. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via Getty Images)

One question is how Casey Affleck will be received by the audience given the current climate. The actor, who won a Golden Globe and Oscar last year for his performance in Manchester By The Sea, will be presenting a trophy on stage.

He was accused in 2010 of sexual harassment by two women who filed a lawsuit that was eventually settled out of court. Affleck has denied the allegations.

Casey Affleck, who was sued for sexual harassment by two women in 2010 and has denied any wrongdoing after it was settled, will be presenting an award this year. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/Associated Press)

A change.org petition was initiated by a filmmaker late last year to prevent Affleck from presenting the best actress Oscar at this year's Academy Awards, given the lawsuit. It received close to 20,000 signatures.

Setting the tone

Host Seth Meyers, known for topical conversations on his late-night talk show, says he won't be shying away from difficult subjects in his monologue. He told Reuters earlier this week he's also waiting to see what people do as much as anybody else.

"We really only have control of our five or 10 minutes at the top of the show. That's where we're putting our focus and then looking forward to a night where people tell us what they're feeling."

Host Seth Meyers rolls out the Golden Globes red carpet on Thursday in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/Associated Press)

The Golden Globe Awards will air on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. For a complete list of nominees, click here.