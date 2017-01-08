Jimmy Fallon borrowed the traffic jam song-and-dance routine from La La Land to kick off the Golden Globe Awards, with an intro featuring cameos from Globes nominees Raimi Malek and John Travolta, among others.



The pre-recorded intro then morphed into footage of Fallon sitting at a piano serenading stars in the Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom, including La La Land star Ryan Reynolds.

It's Fallon's first year hosting the Globes. To mark the occasion he combined his love of music with music from one of the year's top movies. La La Land is vying for a win in the best film comedy or musical category.



Perhaps the pre-recorded routine was a good call: Fallon's opening monologue was delayed when his teleprompter failed, he said.

Actor Billy Bob Thornton scored an early win for best actor in a TV series – drama for his role in Goliath.

A pregnant Natalie Portman walks the red carpet with her husband Benjamin Millepied. Portman is nominated for best actress in a dramatic motion picture for her portrayal of Jackie Kennedy in Jackie. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Though usually a boisterous, boozy affair, the coming inauguration of Donald Trump is looming over this year's Globes, which take place 12 days before the president-elect is to be sworn in. Throughout the usual self-congratulatory toasting of Hollywood's awards season, many stars and filmmakers have evoked a foreboding sense of dread over a Trump presidency.

Fallon, the popular Tonight Show host, isn't known for his political humour, but he has promised a steady diet of Trump jokes.

Gaga about La La

Damien Chazelle's La La Land comes in with a leading seven nods and seemingly a lock on the best picture award for a musical or comedy. Its stiffest Academy Awards competition, Barry Jenkins' coming-of-age tale Moonlight and Kenneth Lonergan's family drama Manchester by the Sea, will square off in the Globes' dramatic categories, along with the heist thriller Hell or High Water, the Dev Patel-led Lion and Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge.

Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner channelled a prom night couple while mugging for photos on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday evening. The pair star in Arrival and Adams is nominated for best actress - drama for her role in the film. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

The People v. O.J. Simpson leads the television nominees with five nominations, including nods for stars Sarah Paulson, Courtney B. Vance, Sterling K. Brown and John Travolta. A number of recent shows are also in the mix, including Atlanta, Westworld, The Night Of, This Is Us and Insecure.

Last year's ceremony, hosted by Gervais, drew 18.5 million viewers, down about four per cent from the year before.

#GoldenGlobes nominated Casey Affleck says he was so happy to film #ManchesterByTheSea in his home state of Boston pic.twitter.com/6QvCeT90ja — @ZulekhaNathoo

Among the presenters on tap for Sunday night's show are Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone, Ben and Casey Affleck, Viola Davis, Amy Schumer, Sting and Matt Damon.

Many attendees are sure to be thinking of those absent. After a year full of notable deaths, the back-to-back passing over the holidays of Debbie Reynolds and her daughter, Carrie Fisher, was felt acutely in a Hollywood that revered both. Reynolds and Fisher were laid to rest Friday in Los Angeles.

Take a look at that bling. Actress Tracee Ellis Ross sported some on every finger her turn on the Golden Globes red carpet. She is nominated for best actress in a TV series - comedy for her role in Black-ish. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

One other thing is assured: Meryl Streep will go home with an award. Though always a good bet for hardware, Streep is this year's recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for career achievement.

She's also nominated for her performance in Florence Foster Jenkins, her 30th Globe nod.