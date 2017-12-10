They always set the stage for the rest of awards season but this year the Golden Globe nominations are about much more than just the screen itself.

With the sexual harassment scandal unfolding daily — and the ongoing #MeToo movement — the climate in Hollywood might not only affect who shines through, but also who's left out.

Top picks

Call Me By Your Name, a romantic coming-of-age film based on a book by the same name, and Guillermo del Toro's fantasy drama The Shape of Water are predicted to capture the most nominations, according to the awards analysis site goldderby.com.

Call Me By Your Name, starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer, is a front-runner for Golden Globe nods, according to the predictor site goldderby.com. (TIFF)

The site is also calling for the Christopher Nolan-directed WW2 film Dunkirk to not only score a nod for best drama, but to eventually take the category.

"Dunkirk looks good because it's the kind of big epic spectacle that voters often rally behind," said Gold Derby editor Tom O'Neil, who says the site achieves accuracy rates above 75 per cent when predicting nominees and winners. "Its hopes are bolstered by the fact that its director is outrageously overdue."

Dunkirk, Call Me By Your Name, and The Shape of Water are among the American Film Institute's (AFI) Top 10 official selections for 2017.

Dunkirk is Christopher Nolan's first historical drama — and the film along with its director are poised to be a major awards contender this season. (Warner Bros.)

Diverse slate and female empowerment

Also on the prestigious AFI list released earlier this week are The Big Sick, Kumail Nanjiani's heartfelt, award-winning rom-com based on his own life and Get Out, a horror flick with profound commentary about race relations.

Allison Williams, left, and Daniel Kaluuya star in the horror flick Get Out, which also captured the nuances of race relations in the United States. (Justin Lubin/Universal Pictures via AP)

Both films are poised to receive nominations and there's plenty of room.

Don't forget, the Golden Globes divide best film into two categories (drama and comedy/musical), so critical favourites (which also made the AFI list) such as the dark gem Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, the star-studded political thriller The Post and Greta Gerwig's poignant mother-daugther comedy-drama Lady Bird are also strong contenders.

A rebellious young woman played by Saoirse Ronan navigates the pressures and constraints of Catholic school and life in Sacramento in Greta Gerwig's solo directorial debut Lady Bird. (TIFF)

"In the wake of the sexual harassment scandal rocking Hollywood, movies about female empowerment are fast becoming front-runners like Lady Bird, Shape of Water, Three Billboards and The Post," said O'Neil. "Here in Hollywood, it's clear that Oscar voters are eager to send a message with the movies they pick."

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is a dark humour gem starring Frances McDormand as a mother challenging police to solve her daughter's murder. (Courtesy of TIFF)

Sending a message

A last-ditch attempt by the acclaimed thriller Wind River to detach itself during campaign season from its original distributor, the Weinstein Company, shows there are desperate hopes for the film to survive on its own merits.

While the movie delves into the important and timely subject matter of murdered Indigenous women and sexual assault, it could still be difficult for people to reward a film that has any ties to disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

After the dozens of allegations against Harvey Weinstein, the film Wind River is trying to distance itself from its initial distributor, The Weinstein Company, during its awards season campaigning. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TNT)

"I think we will hear many speeches by awards winners denouncing sexual harassment in Hollywood and in the United States in general," said Steve Ross, a history professor specializing in Hollywood and politics at the University of Southern California.

Similarly, House of Cards, which has been nominated for best drama series multiple times and even scored a 2015 best actor Globe for Kevin Spacey, is likely to be excluded following sexual harassment accusations against Spacey and his subsequent removal from the show's next season.

House of Cards is unlikely to be recognized at this year's Golden Globes due to the harassment scandal surrounding Kevin Spacey, who has since been removed from the show's next season. (Nathaniel E. Bell/Netflix/Associated Press)

Manipulating the odds

Because the Globes offer a ton of categories, the door can be open for a little manipulation.

If the crop of dramas in one year looks particularly competitive, why not attempt to weasel into another category? We saw that in 2016 with The Martian, a Matt Damon-led sci-fi film, which was far from funny but somehow managed to take best comedy and best comedic actor thanks to some skilful stick-handling.

After the sci-fi film The Martian won best comedy at the 2016 Golden Globes and Matt Damon took best actor, the entry rules were changed to prevent films from competing in ill-fitting categories. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

The rules have changed because of that controversial win, but there are still loopholes. The Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman-produced Big Little Lies officially (and perhaps conveniently) announced a Season 2 one day after the Globes' nomination balloting had closed. Since it was initially considered a limited series, it will vie for that less-competitive category rather than where it should now rightfully compete: best drama series.

Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Nicole Kidman star in the Emmy-winning series Big Little Lies, which has been renewed for a second season but will still vie for the limited series category. (HBO/Bell Media)

Watch for these Canucks

​A win for Big Little Lies is also a win for Canadians, since Quebec filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée was behind the first season.

With Stranger Things likely to compete for best drama series, Montreal-born executive producer Shawn Levy would be among the nominees.

While The Handmaid's Tale, which swept the Emmys and will no doubt get a Globe nod, is an American series, it still has Canadian ties. Not only is it based on Margaret Atwood's classic dystopian novel, but it was shot in and around Toronto.

Also keep a lookout for the Angelina Jolie-produced animated feature The Breadwinner. The film, about a young girl forced to conceal her identity under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, is a Canadian co-production based on a book by Ontario native Deborah Ellis.

The Breadwinner, a Canadian co-production, could easily get a nomination for best animated feature. (Elevation Pictures)

Nominations for the 75th Golden Globe Awards will be announced Monday at 8:15 a.m. ET by Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell and Sharon Stone. CBC News will livestream the event.

The Golden Globes will be broadcast live on Jan. 7, 2018, from Los Angeles and will be hosted by Seth Meyers.