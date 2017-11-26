An actress on the former hit show Glee has been charged with domestic battery in West Virginia.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday morning that 30-year-old Naya Rivera was arrested overnight for domestic battery on her husband in Chesapeake.

Media reports cited a criminal complaint that says Rivera's husband, Ryan Keith Dorsey, accused her of hitting him while they were taking their child for a walk.

The statement says Dorsey had minor injuries and showed deputies a video that supported his account of the incident.

Agency spokesman Sgt. Brian Humphreys said the two were arguing over their child and Dorsey didn't require medical attention. He declined to release further details.

The sheriff said Rivera was released after being arraigned.

She is best known for playing Santana Lopez on Glee. Dorsey, who is from the area, is also an actor and has appeared on shows including Pitch and Nashville.