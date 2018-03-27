Gina Rodriguez to star in second Carmen Sandiego project for Netflix

Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez is set to star as Carmen Sandiego in an upcoming live-action Netflix film based on the popular video game and TV character.

The streaming service announced Monday plans for a stand-alone feature film starring the Jane the Virgin actor.

Netflix revealed last year that Rodriguez would voice the female thief in a reboot of the animated kids series Where on Earth is Carmen Sandiego? The earlier show, which aired on Fox in the 1990s, featured the voice of Rita Moreno.

Behind-the-scenes role

Along with starring in the new project, Rodriguez will also co-produce the live-action film through her production company I Can and I Will.

Rodriguez, who most recently starred in Alex Garland's Annihilation, has been an outspoken advocate for Latino representation in Hollywood.

She founded I Can and I Will with the goal to "create art that tells stories from the unheard and unseen, discover and expose new talent and increase empathy and understanding for all communities."

No writer or director is attached to the project yet.

Though Netflix has not announced an official release date for the upcoming film so far, fans of Rodriguez and Carmen Sandiego can watch reboot of the animated series in 2019.