Actors Michael J. Fox, Martin Short and theatre director Brigitte Haentjens were honoured at Rideau Hall Wednesday night with Governor General's Performing Arts Awards.

Filmmaker Jean Beaudin, philanthropist William Loewen and theatre artist Yves Sioui Durand were also among this year's honourees who were toasted in Ottawa.

Joining them was singer Michael Bublé, who was named in 2016, but was unable to receive the honour because of family commitments. It marked a return to the spotlight for the crooner, who stepped away to take care of his son, Noah, who is battling cancer.

The recipients received their awards and gave speeches Wednesday at the Rideau Hall ceremony and will be feted again on Thursday with a gala at the National Arts Centre, which will include performances and tributes.

Awards turn 25 this year

The awards, which turn 25 this year, recognize Canadian artists from a host of disciplines, including classical and popular music, theatre, dance, film and broadcasting.

The ceremony also celebrates arts volunteers and philanthropists with a special prize named after former governor general Ramon John Hnatyshyn, who founded the annual awards in 1992.

Jean Beaudin and Yves Sioui Durand were also recipients of the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards. (Denis McCready/Benoit Aquin)

A newer addition, the award foundation's mentorship program, matches a past lifetime achievement winner with a promising protégé. This year's pair are former prima ballerina and National Ballet of Canada artistic director Karen Kain and Toronto choreographer and dancer Robert Binet.

CBC will live stream the gala Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and broadcast a condensed hour-long special Friday at 9 p.m. ET on TV and online.