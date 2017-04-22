Georgia O'Keeffe exhibit examines modern art pioneer in global context
New exhibit is 1st not curated by Americans: 'This is about a remarkable modern artist in the world'
By Jessica Wong, CBC News Posted: Apr 22, 2017 5:00 AM ET Last Updated: Apr 22, 2017 10:34 AM ET
Those sensual flowers, expansive landscapes and stark buildings expressed as planes of light and dark — Georgia O'Keeffe's memorable body of work is often considered inseparable from her American heritage.
And yet, she was once in love with Canada.
In 1932, already established and well-reviewed in the art world, the prairie-born modernist ventured out of the U.S. for the very first time and crossed into Quebec — on a tentative long weekend in June at first, before a lengthier sojourn beginning in August — in search of inspiring new vistas and subjects.
She'd decided to take a break from her usual summertime haunt of Lake George in upstate New York and was dazzled by the Laurentians, the St. Lawrence and the Gaspé Peninsula. She called it "a grand place to paint" in a letter to her partner and mentor, the photographer and modern art champion Alfred Steiglitz.
Still, sharing a sentiment familiar to many a snowbird, it was the weather that sent her back to the U.S. — and helped push her toward New Mexico, where she would eventually establish herself permanently.
"I would have been willing to stay on in Canada if it hadn't been so terribly cold," she declared.
O'Keeffe was an artist committed to exploring nature with a new-world approach that stepped away from the European tradition.
That 1932 trip north of the border helped recharge her artistically and the images she captured — the landscapes, crosses, barns and more — would figure into the themes she continued to explore for the rest of her life, according to Georgiana Uhlyarik of the Art Gallery of Ontario, which opens its O'Keeffe retrospective this weekend.
O'Keeffe's paintings of Canada "are very strong works and considered quite centrally," in her body of work, Uhlyarik, the AGO's associate curator of Canadian art, told CBC News this week.
"They speak to her ongoing interest in architecture and structures, but also — especially the white barns — are very much about dealing with [flat] planes."
The AGO's exhibit, the sole North American stop for the show after blockbuster runs at London's Tate Modern and the Kunstforum in Vienna, examines the prolific artist's oeuvre across six decades and tracks her back and forth between representative and abstract painting.
The show is the result of a partnership between the three galleries.
The team in Toronto began carefully mounting the show's more than 80 works in early April, 100 years after the artist's first exhibition at New York's 291 Gallery. After being shown a few of her works by a mutual friend, an impressed Stieglitz arranged the display without O'Keeffe's knowledge. She was working as a teacher at the time and only learned about it afterward.
Removing the American lens
The retrospective is the first O'Keeffe exhibition ever assembled by non-U.S. curators.
"We do not have the baggage of feeling American," Uhlyarik said.
"We are able to look at the work in a kind of straight-up way, take her on her own fully because in the U.S., she has been so read, so written about, so thought about — but through the lens of what it means to be American. There's no denying that she's a painter from the United States… but this is about a remarkable modern artist in the world."
The Toronto stop includes a canvas with a special Canadian connection: The Eggplant, the first of O'Keeffe's paintings to be sold outside the U.S. and now part of the AGO's permanent collection.
As early as the 1920s, O'Keefe was inspiring contemporaries, from Emily Carr and Lawren Harris, who collected postcards of her work in a special diary, to Doris Huestis Speirs, an artist and art patron who associated with the Group of Seven.
After a trip to New York and visit to Steiglitz's gallery, Speirs managed to convince him to sell her the painting, despite a desire by both Steiglitz and O'Keeffe for her works to remain within the U.S.
"What would have won him over was [their shared belief in] having modern art that is of this place — that is not of Europe, that is not inherited from somewhere else, but rather comes very much from here," Uhlyarik said.
Defying interpretation
Though the male-dominated art establishment praised O'Keeffe as extraordinary from early on, it also imposed sexual and bodily interpretations of her work that persist to this day, something she found frustrating and limiting.
"You hung all your own associations with flowers on my flower and you write about my flower as if I think and see what you think and see of the flower — and I don't," the strong-willed artist once said.
A modern art trailblazer, she set a host of gender-based records. She was the first woman to get a MoMA retrospective, for example, and her Jimson Weed/White Flower No. 1 became the world's most expensive painting by a female artist when it sold at auction for $44.4 million US in 2014.
But O'Keeffe, who died at the age of 98 in 1986, chafed at being considered through that lens. "Men put me down as the best woman painter. I think I'm one of the best painters," she famously said.
"She's just truly a great artist," agreed Uhlyarik, adding that O'Keeffe resonates because each painting expresses something of herself.
"When you stand in front of a painting, it is like meeting another consciousness. It is like a real encounter and a real exchange with someone whose mind was extraordinary...She reveals herself in each one of them. It's like meeting a most extraordinary person in person. It's great to meet those kinds of people and be near them."
Georgia O'Keeffe, featuring more than 80 works spanning six decades of the boundary-pushing artist's career, opens at the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto on Saturday. It continues through July 30.
Top News Headlines
- Ménage à quatre in Sunday's close French presidential vote
- 'Someone out there is missing this little boy': Edmonton police ask for help identifying deceased toddler
- Global March for Science raises concern over Trump policies
- American Airlines worker challenges passenger to 'hit me' in fight over stroller
- 'I've never seen anything like this': Toronto's hot housing market has prices rising in small town Ontario
Latest Entertainment News Headlines
- Hollywood agent and producer Sandy Gallin dead at 76
- James Cameron's Avatar sequel to be released in 2020
- Fox future: Can Fox News maintain its momentum after losing Bill O'Reilly?
- Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow premieres VR film at Tribeca
- Defying expectation: AGO's Georgia O'Keeffe show dips into Quebec trip, soars beyond florals
Most Viewed
- Fox future: Can Fox News maintain its momentum after losing Bill O'Reilly?
- 'It's time to talk about Pono,' Neil Young says of dormant online music store
- Cuba Gooding Sr., lead singer on Everybody Plays the Fool, dead at 72
- The truth is out there: The X-Files is coming back, again
- Bill Murray to join cellist for music and spoken word tour
- Worst behaviour: Woman breaks into Drake's California home, raids fridge
- If you're an ad, make it clear, Federal Trade Commission warns celebrity Instagrammers
- James Cameron's Avatar sequel to be released in 2020
- Canadian music icon Rita MacNeil remembered
- Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow premieres VR film at Tribeca
Don't Miss
-
Festivals
Pot's a fixture at music fests but what happens when it's legal?
-
THEATRE
Garth Drabinsky's Sousatzka faces no sure path to Broadway
-
COMEDY
Comic Charlie Murphy, brother of Eddie Murphy, dead at 57
-
HORROR
Scarred and evil: How Hollywood teaches us to fear people with skin conditions
-
HISTORY
CBC apologizes to those who 'felt misrepresented' by Canada: The Story of Us
-
COMICS
The return of Big Nick: Sudbury superhero's second issue to launch at Graphic-Con
-
MEET JULIA
'It's about time': Families praise Sesame Street's new character with autism
-
You're Beautiful
Convince us James Blunt isn't 'a waste of air' and you'll get the job, says Swedish ad agency
-
REBOOTS
Has Anne of Green Gables 'gone Hollywood'?
-
BUSINESS
The plan behind Sunrise Records 'insane' move to bring back record stores
-
ICP
Face paint, loud music and Faygo: 1st-ever Canadian Juggalo Weekend held in Calgary
-
FASHION
CAFA 2017: 'Something exciting happening here in the land of ice and snow'
-
COMEDY
U.S. comedian Don Rickles, the Merchant of Venom, dead at 90
-
TELEVISION
Why Pierce Brosnan is returning to the small screen
-
FILM
Shia LaBeouf's Man Down and 3 other dismal box office debuts
-
q
YouTuber Lilly Singh's secrets to becoming a bawse
-
ADVERTISING
What was Pepsi trying to achieve with its 'tone deaf' Kendall Jenner ad?
-
Pictures
'A master of his craft': Island photographer Lionel Stevenson remembered through his work
-
Podcast
Tracey Deer, creator of Mohawk Girls, fears eviction from her native Kahnawake where show is set
-
Poetry
Step by step, iconic 'Leon the Frog' stairwell poem at U of C to be restored
-
History
Why 'Canada: The Story of Us' has angered a Nova Scotia town
-
Art
'It was a shock': Residential school survivor sees her painting more than 50 years later
-
VISUAL ART
White artist's Emmett Till painting under fire at NY museum
-
Politics
Feds promise more money for arts, culture in budget but with few details
-
FILM
'I was so relieved I started laughing': Ryan Gosling opens up about Oscar night
-
POP CULTURE
Don't call it a comeback, Power Rangers has been here for years
-
As It Happens
'Getting Mike to The Lighthouse': Online gamers make a dying man's dream come true
-
Deficit
The Magnetic North Theatre Festival cancels 2017 season