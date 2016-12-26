The death of pop singer George Michael shocked much of the entertainment world on Christmas Day, with actors, models and fellow singers sharing warm anecdotes and kind words over social media.

Michael, whose real name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou and was a former member of Wham, died at his home in Goring, England. His publicist, Cindi Berger, said he had not been ill.

A statement from his family said Michael "passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," and asked that their privacy be "respected at this difficult and emotional time."

'Kind and gentle soul'

Many, like Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, remarked on how kind and giving Michael was. Reynolds called him "a kind and gentle soul," while Canadian rocker Bryan Adams called the Careless Whispers crooner "a lovely human being."

On Instagram, fellow British pop singer Elton John called him a "beloved friend — the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist."

Actor and writer Stephen Merchant remembered Michael as "good-humoured and self-deprecating" when they worked together on the TV show Extras.

RIP George Michael. So good-humoured and self-deprecating when he joined us in Extras. 2016 just won't give us a break — @StephenMerchant

George Michael was a kind and gentle soul. #Wham — @VancityReynolds

RIP George Michael. I can't believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us #georgemichael — @bryanadams

'This year has just been too much'

Some, including actor Guy Pearce, noted Michael was among a list of great musicians and artists who have died in 2016, saying on Twitter, "This year has just been too much."

Linda Evangelista, a Canadian model who appeared in Michael's Freedom '90 music video, said on Instagram she was "devastated by another tragic loss," while British band Duran Duran tweeted, "2016 - loss of another talented soul."

2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9 — @duranduran

This year has just been too much.....RIP George Michael xxxx — @TheGuyPearce

'Gay icon'

A lot of people have also mentioned Michael's standing in the LGBT community, with openly-gay British MP Wes Streeting tweeting, "We've lost a great gay icon."

Canadian pop duo Tegan and Sara, whom are both gay, wrote on Instagram that Michael was "a big inspiration," adding a rainbow emoji in the post.

Actor and LGBT activist George Takei said, "Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael."

We've lost a great gay icon and such an amazing talent. This is my favourite George Michael song: https://t.co/rXuCU09qNb — @wesstreeting