Superstar Lady Gaga blew the roof off the NRG stadium in Houston, Texas, during her Super Bowl halftime performance Sunday.

The Paparazzi singer began on the venue's retractable rooftop singing God Bless America and a few lines from This Land Is Your Land in a subtle political statement that tried to unify a polarized nation through mutual patriotism.

"One nation, under God, indivisible," she recited in a happy tone as the backdrop lit up with red and blue lights. "With liberty and justice for all."

Lady Gaga performed a spectacular 12-minute half-time show, opening with God Bless America on the roof of the stadium in Houston, Texas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

From that point, it was all energy, fun and a highly-produced show as Gaga leapt onto the stage with guide wires and sang a medley of some of her most popular tunes.

Beginning with Edge of Glory, she kept the energy (and acrobatics) high with Poker Face, the inclusive-themed Born This Way, Telephone and Just Dance before slowing it down on the piano for Million Reasons and then ending with the crowd-pleaser Bad Romance.

It was clear from reaction online that her performance scored points with viewers, who commended her ability not just to sing well live, but also to keep the show entertaining and non-partisan.

Lady Gaga covered more ground on the field than the Patriots. #SuperBowl — @BryanCranston

Impressed with and appreciative of @ladygaga 's #HalfTimeShow performance. Opened with patriotism and sang live. 🤘🏼 — @DLoesch

BRILLIANT by @ladygaga.

One of the best ever Superbowl #HalftimeShow performances.

Great voice, great theatre & no politics... bravo. 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/YYcZ7WLSUv — @piersmorgan

Thank you #ladygaga for keeping the #HalfTimeShow show entertaining & not using it for a soapbox! All the other celebs should follow suit! — @carridea

"We're here to make you feel good," Lady Gaga said on stage during the show.

Judging from the reaction, she succeeded.