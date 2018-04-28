Skip to Main Content
Burning Man festival co-founder dead at 70

The co-founder of the Burning Man festival has died. He was 70.

Larry Harvey, who created popular annual event in 1986, died at a San Francisco hospital Saturday

Larry Harvey, at left, co-founder of the Burning Man festival, has died at age 70. Harvey is seen here in 1998 with co-founder Marian Goodell near Baker Beach in San Francisco, Calif. (Eric Risberg/The Associated Press)

Burning Man Project CEO Marian Goodell says Larry Harvey died Saturday morning at a hospital in San Francisco. The cause was not immediately known but he had suffered a stroke on April 4.

Harvey created Burning Man on a San Francisco beach in 1986, later moving the annual event to Nevada's Black Rock Desert.

The "Man" burns on the Black Rock Desert at the Burning Man festival near Gerlach, Nev. Burning Man founder Larry Harvey died Saturday in a San Francisco hospital. (The Associated Press)

As many as 70,000 people from around the world now flock to a dry lakebed 160 kilometres east of Reno every August for what has become a week-long celebration.

During that week people are encouraged to build a community and pursue whatever interests them, while respecting one another.

At the celebration's conclusion a towering wooden effigy is burned to the ground.

