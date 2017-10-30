Michael Jackson died eight years ago, but he's still generating millions of dollars.

Jackson is atop the Forbes list of top-earning dead celebrities for the fifth straight year, with $75 million (all figures in US). Forbes says Jackson's earnings are boosted by a new greatest hits album, a Las Vegas Cirque du Soleil show and a stake in the EMI music publishing catalogue.

Two other singers join Jackson in the top five. Elvis Presley comes in fourth with $35 million and Bob Marley ranks fifth with $23 million.

Bob Marley was the fifth highest-paid dead celebrity with $23 million, according to Forbes magazine. (GARY MERRIN/KEYSTONE/GETTY IMAGES)

Golf legend Arnold Palmer is the second-highest earner. He brought in $40 million in part through sales of Arizona lemonade and ice tea beverage made in his name.

Palmer is followed by Charles Schulz. The creator of the Peanuts franchise made $38 million.

Some of the famous musicians who died in the past year also made the list.

Tom Petty, who died Oct. 3, was No. 6 on the list with $20 million in earnings, mostly from while he was still alive, touring and earning more than $1 million a night.

Tom Petty performs with The Heartbreakers in 2008. Petty, who died Oct. 3, was the sixth highest grossing dead celebrity on Forbes magazine's annual list. (Jason DeCrow/Associated Press)

Prince, who died April 21, 2016, was one spot behind Petty with gross earnings of $18 million.

David Bowie died Jan. 10, 2016, after a battle with cancer reached No. 11 on the list with $9.5 million in sales.

The list is compiled from information gathered from pretax income from Oct. 15, 2016 through Oct.15, 2017 before deducting cuts for agents, managers and lawyers. Sources include Nielsen SoundScan, IMDB, Pollstar Pro and interviews with celebrity estate experts, Forbes said.