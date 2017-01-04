Family and close friends of Hollywood stars Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher will pay tribute to the mother-daughter duo in private this week, as a new documentary film about the pair debuts.

A small, private memorial will be held Thursday in Beverly Hills, Calif., where the two women lived — next door to each other — according to The Hollywood Reporter and ABC News.

A joint funeral is slated to follow on Friday, with the pair to be interred at Forest Lawn cemetery in the Hollywood Hills, according to Todd Fisher, son of Reynolds and brother of Fisher.

Three generations of Hollywood royalty: actresses (from left) Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds and Billie Lourd attend the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Reynolds received the SAG Life Achievement Award. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Fisher died on Dec. 27 just days after suffering a cardiac episode during a flight from London to Los Angeles. The 60-year-old, best known for her role as Leia Organa in the Star Wars film franchise as well as for her witty, biographical writing and one-woman shows, had been on tour promoting her memoir The Princess Diarist.

A day later, Reynolds, Fisher's 84-year-old mother and legendary Hollywood actress, died after reportedly suffering a stroke.

A multi-talented Hollywood star who broke out in the classic musical Singin' in the Rain, Reynolds had a lengthy and storied career that spanned television, theatre as well as film. She was also a noted historian and collector of movie memorabilia.

"She said, 'I want to be with Carrie," Todd Fisher told the Associated Press last week. "And then she was gone."

He has also said public memorials are being considered, but no plans have yet emerged.

A documentary delving into the pair's quirky mother-daughter relationship is also airing later this week, with HBO moving up Bright Lights: Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to Saturday evening.

Filmed in 2014 and 2015 and previously presented at film festivals, the doc was originally scheduled for March, but the network moved up the broadcast date following Fisher's and Reynolds' deaths.