Actor Will Ferrell treated after freeway accident

Actor Will Ferrell was taken to hospital late Thursday night after the comedy star was involved in a car accident in Orange County, Calif.

The actor has since been released, his manager told industry site Deadline.

Ferrell had been riding as a passenger in an SUV that was struck in the two-car incident. According to a report from the California Highway Patrol, a 2007 Toyota struck the right rear of the limousine SUV after veering into its lane on Interstate 5, causing it to lose control, hit the centre divider and overturn.

Video footage captured at the scene of the crash, first reported by TMZ, showed the actor — a former cast member of Saturday Night Live and known for movies like Anchorman, Elf and Old School — conscious and talking on a cell phone before leaving in an ambulance.

Three men in a limousine-type SUV had minor injuries, while a 27-year-old woman had critical injuries, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz told the Associated Press.

Ferrell's manager did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment.

Seeing the first pictures from people who saw Will Ferrell bring back his "Anchorman" character <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RonBurgundy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RonBurgundy</a> tonight at Oceanside High, interviewed by <a href="https://twitter.com/billyeichner?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@billyeichner</a> to get young people to register to vote. I wanted to go for <a href="https://twitter.com/10News?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@10News</a>, but alas, I have to live it through pics! <a href="https://t.co/vXTIZCdoDk">pic.twitter.com/vXTIZCdoDk</a> —@10NewsLasky

Earlier in the evening, Ferrell had participated in a Funny or Die comedy event in San Diego, where he had appeared as his Anchorman character Ron Burgundy.