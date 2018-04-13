Skip to Main Content
Actor Will Ferrell treated after freeway accident

Actor Will Ferrell treated after freeway accident

Actor Will Ferrell was taken to hospital late Thursday night after the comic actor was involved in a car accident in Orange County, Calif.

Comedy star had performed at a Funny or Die event earlier in the evening

CBC News ·
Will Ferrell was involved in a two-car crash on a freeway in Orange County, Calif., Thursday night. (Evan Agostini/Invision/The Associated Press)

The actor has since been released, his manager told industry site Deadline.

Ferrell had been riding as a passenger in an SUV that was struck in the two-car incident. According to a report from the California Highway Patrol, a 2007 Toyota struck the right rear of the limousine SUV after veering into its lane on Interstate 5, causing it to lose control, hit the centre divider and overturn.

Video footage captured at the scene of the crash, first reported by TMZ, showed the actor — a former cast member of Saturday Night Live and known for movies like AnchormanElf and Old School — conscious and talking on a cell phone before leaving in an ambulance.

Three men in a limousine-type SUV had minor injuries, while a 27-year-old woman had critical injuries, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz told the Associated Press.

Ferrell's manager did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment.

Earlier in the evening, Ferrell had participated in a Funny or Die comedy event in San Diego, where he had appeared as his Anchorman character Ron Burgundy.

With files from the Associated Press

