The Academy Awards are on Sunday and it's shaping up to be an awards show like no other.

While organizers of Hollywood's biggest night want to honour movie-making history, they can't avoid the issues now confronting the industry: #MeToo, Time's Up, workplace misconduct, equal representation and greater diversity in the industry.

How will the show address the current entertainment industry atmosphere? What can we expect from returning host Jimmy Kimmel? Will presenters and winners make strong social or political statements?

Check out the video below to replay Eli Glasner's chat with director Sudz Sutherland and film writer Mallory Andrews about the climate heading into the Oscars.

Q&A: Your Oscars questions25:30

The 90th Academy Awards take place Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with the ceremony set to begin at 8 p.m. ET.