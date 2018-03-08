Jon Favreau to write, produce new Star Wars series

​Jon Favreau will write and executive produce a live-action Star Wars series for the Walt Disney Co.'s planned streaming platform.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy says in a Thursday announcement that Favreau will oversee the new spinoff series.

"Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe," Kennedy, Lucasfilm president, said in a statement.

"This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base."

Disney is readying a streaming service to compete with Netflix, and it has signalled that Star Wars will be a major component. The not-yet-named service is planned to launch in late 2019.

Favreau has been a Disney regular, having directed the first two Iron Man films for Marvel, helped produce several Avengers movies and directed 2016's The Jungle Book. He's currently prepping a Lion King remake to be released in 2019.

He has some Star Wars experience, too, having provided a voice for The Clone Wars animated series and will appear in a role in the upcoming Han Solo spinoff Solo: A Star Wars Story.

​"If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn't have believed you," said Favreau.

No details or release date were announced for Favreau's series.