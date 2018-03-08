Skip to Main Content
Jon Favreau to write, produce new Star Wars series

Notifications

Jon Favreau to write, produce new Star Wars series

​Jon Favreau will write and executive produce a live-action Star Wars series for the Walt Disney Co.'s planned streaming platform.

Past work with Disney includes Iron Man, Avengers, The Jungle Book and The Lion King

The Associated Press ·
Jon Favreau has been tapped to create a live-action Star Wars series for Disney's forthcoming streaming service. (Jordan Strauss/Associated Press)
comments

​Jon Favreau will write and executive produce a live-action Star Wars series for the Walt Disney Co.'s planned streaming platform.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy says in a Thursday announcement that Favreau will oversee the new spinoff series.

"Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe," Kennedy, Lucasfilm president, said in a statement.

"This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base."

Disney is readying a streaming service to compete with Netflix, and it has signalled that Star Wars will be a major component. The not-yet-named service is planned to launch in late 2019.

Favreau has been a Disney regular, having directed the first two Iron Man films for Marvel, helped produce several Avengers movies and directed 2016's The Jungle Book. He's currently prepping a Lion King remake to be released in 2019.

He has some Star Wars experience, too, having provided a voice for The Clone Wars animated series and will appear in a role in the upcoming Han Solo spinoff Solo: A Star Wars Story.

​"If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn't have believed you," said Favreau.

No details or release date were announced for Favreau's series. 
Actor-director Jon Favreau, left, and actor-musician Donald Glover attend the premiere of Black Panther in Los Angeles. The pair are working together on Disney's remake of The Lion King. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/Associated Press)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us