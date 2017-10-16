DNCE singer Joe Jonas is engaged to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

Turner and Jonas shared the same photo on Instagram on Sunday of her hand sporting a diamond ring and resting on top of his.

Turner noted in her caption that she "said yes."

The 21-year-old Turner has starred as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones since she was 15. She played Jean Gray in last year's X-Men: Apocalypse and will reprise the role in a follow-up next year.

Turner and Jonas are entering an afterparty following a 2017 Costume Institute gala in New York this past May. (Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Jonas shot to fame with his siblings as part of The Jonas Brothers. The 28-year-old now fronts the pop band DNCE, perhaps best known for the single Cake By the Ocean.