Oprah Winfrey, Alec Baldwin and Jim Parsons are among the stars who will be handing out trophies at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, CBS says.

Other presenters include Riz Ahmed, Anthony Anderson, Jason Bateman, Jessica Biel and Edie Falco; Anna Faris, Allison Janney, Rashida Jones, Nicole Kidman, Debra Messing and Lea Michele.

Rounding out this first roster of presenters, announced Wednesday, are Shemar Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracee Ellis Ross, Adam Scott and Reese Witherspoon. More presenters will be announced later.

Actor Jim Parsons, seen on the right in the hit comedy The Big Bang Theory, will also be a presenter at the Emmy Awards on Sunday Sept. 17. (Sonja Flemming/CBS/Associated Press)

Stephen Colbert will host the Emmys, which will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET on Sept. 17.

Going into the award show, Saturday Night Live and the sci-fi drama Westworld have the most nominations, with 22 each.

Other leading nominees include:

Feud: Bette and Joan and Stranger Things (18 nominations each)

Veep (17 nominations)

Big Little Lies and Fargo, two shows with strong Canadian ties (16 nominations each)

HBO murder mystery Big Little Lies was directed by Quebec's Jean-Marc Vallée, with cinematography led by Yves Bélanger, also from Quebec. Fargo was shot in Alberta with many Canadians among the cast and crew.

Other Canadian connections include nominations for Toronto-born Samantha Bee's late-night talk show Full Frontal and its Not The White House Correspondents' Dinner spinoff; Halifax's Ellen Page's Vice travel series Gaycation; and Montreal-born Barry Julien's writing for Stephen Colbert's late-night show, as well as his election-night special.

The Handmaid's Tale, inspired by the book written by Canadian author Margaret Atwood, earned nominations in several categories, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Canadian author Margaret Atwood makes a cameo with Offred (Elisabeth Moss) in the new Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale. The series is nominated for several Emmy Awards. (George Kraychyk/Hulu)

You can read the full list of Emmy Awards nominees here.