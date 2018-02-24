British actress Emma Chambers, known for her roles in The Vicar of Dibley television series and the romantic comedy Notting Hill, has died at 53.

Her agent John Grant said Saturday that Chambers had died of natural causes on Wednesday evening.

"Over the years, Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many, and will be greatly missed," he said.

Chambers was well known in Britain for her role as Alice Tinker in the long-running The Vicar of Dibley comedy. Dawn French, who co-starred with Chambers in the popular show, told Britain's Press Association she will miss Chambers very much.

"Emma was a very bright spark and the most loyal and loving friend anyone could wish for," French said.

Chambers also had a long career in a variety of television and film roles.

Emma Freud, the wife of The Vicar Of Dibley creator Richard Curtis, said on Twitter that Chambers had been a "beautiful friend."

"We're very very sad. She was a great, great comedy performer, and a truly fine actress. And a tender, sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being," Freud tweeted.

Actor Hugh Grant, part of the Notting Hill cast, called Chambers "a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress."

Chambers was born in Doncaster, 275 kilometres north of London and trained at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art.

She is survived by her husband Ian Dunn.