Ellen Degeneres began a speaking engagement in Calgary Saturday night by carrying a hockey stick on stage to pay tribute to the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

After kissing it in front of a cheering and packed crowd of about 15,000 people at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the popular talk-show host placed it alongside a number of others standing on a rack in the back corner of the stage.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/TheEllenShow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheEllenShow</a> greets tthe crowd by kissing a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Flames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Flames</a> hockey stick as she comes on stage at the Saddldome <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/humboldtstong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#humboldtstong</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/humboldtbroncos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#humboldtbroncos</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NHLFlames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHLFlames</a> @unNHL <a href="https://twitter.com/calgaryherald?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@calgaryherald</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/calgarysun?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@calgarysun</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EllenInCalgary?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EllenInCalgary</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/elleninyyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#elleninyyc</a> <a href="https://t.co/lM1JmQ5E8J">pic.twitter.com/lM1JmQ5E8J</a> —@JimWellsphoto

Sixteen people died as a result of the April 6 collision involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team's bus and a semi-truck near Tisdale, Sask.

The event drew attention from around the world, and sparked supporters to leave hockey sticks outside in tribute. #PutYourStickOut displays were seen across North America.

It also led to a massive GoFundMe campaign — the largest in Canadian history — which raised more than $15M in 12 days for victims' families and expenses.

Video posted on social media, including on Degeneres's account, captured the moment.

"My heart breaks for everyone," she told the crowd. "It hurt all of us."

Degeneres, who was among the many high-profile figures to tweet about the crash after it occurred, was in Calgary for a moderated Q&A discussion called "A Conversation with Ellen Degeneres."