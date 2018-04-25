Choir conductor Noel Edison resigns after misconduct investigation

Grammy-nominated conductor Noel Edison has resigned as artistic director of the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir after an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

In a statement, the TMC says its board of directors has received and accepted his resignation.

"Moving forward, the Board and Administration of the TMC have begun a review of TMC's anti-harassment policies and of the chorister guidelines," according to the statement.

"The TMC's Creating a Safe Creative Space initiative will include updating policies; providing more education and training to TMC staff and singers on the policies and on the organization's expectations about mutual respect; and ensuring that TMC's process for addressing complaints is clearly understood."

Last month the TMC announced it had placed Edison on a personal leave of absence while it investigated the allegations.

In a joint statement with the Elora Singers choir in southwestern Ontario, the TMC said they had received letters of complaint "from third parties" regarding his behaviour.

Both organizations also said they launched an independent third-party investigation.

The Elora Singers and the board of the Elora Festival cut ties with Edison, the longtime artistic director of the two groups, earlier this month.

Dean Artists Management, which represents Edison, said Wednesday that it had "no comment."