Dwayne Johnson discusses depression, mom's suicide attempt

Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson says "depression never discriminates."

The actor in an interview with the Sunday Express talks about his struggles with depression and his mother's suicide attempt after they were evicted.

Echoing details he previously revealed in an Instagram post from Feb. 1, the 45-year-old says his mother got out of her car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked toward oncoming traffic. He says he grabbed her and pulled her to the shoulder. He says his mother has no recollection of it.

Johnson has also previously discussed going through his own dark period when injuries ended his dream of becoming a professional football player. He eventually turned to the wrestling ring and began acting in 2000.

Battled that beast more than once. Us men to prideful to ask for help. Speak up, ask for help & you're never alone. See at the top one day. <a href="https://t.co/peShvN0YrP">https://t.co/peShvN0YrP</a> —@TheRock

Johnson says he and his mother have healed, "but we've always got to do our best to pay attention when other people are in pain."