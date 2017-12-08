A second actress has come forward to accuse Dustin Hoffman of allegations of sexual harassment.

Kathryn Rossetter, who co-starred with Hoffman in Death of a Salesman on Broadway in 1983, says the Oscar-winner groped her frequently, demanded foot rubs and once pulled her slip over her head to expose her breasts in front of the crew.

Second accusation against Hoffman

Rossetter told her account in the Hollywood Reporter on Friday, which comes a month after actress Anna Graham Hunter alleged Hoffman groped her and made inappropriate comments when she was a 17-year-old intern on the set of the 1985 TV movie Death of a Salesman.

Hoffman's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But Hoffman has previously denied abusing Hunter, saying her allegations were "not reflective of who I am."

Rossetter, who went on to have roles in Speed 2: Cruise Control and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, wrote that Hoffman "left dirty fingerprints on my soul."

Hunter's allegations against the actor recently prompted comedian and Last Week Tonight host John Oliver to publicly question Hoffman during an anniversary screening of his film Wag the Dog. During a panel discussion, Oliver said Hoffman's reply that harassment was not reflective of who he is was a "cop-out," adding: "It is reflective of who you were."