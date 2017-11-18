After coming to the defence of a writer who works on her popular HBO show Girls — calling rape accusations against him false — actor, director and outspoken feminist Lena Dunham faces a backlash on Twitter.

The flurry of tweets started Friday night, after the Hollywood Reporter published a story stating that Girls writer Murray Miller had been accused of sexual assault by actor Aurora Perrineau.

lena dunham: women coming forward about sexual assault are so important this is so necessary but only if it's about a known scumbag and not someone i know personally, please — @menopausekink

According to the story, Perrineau filed a report on the alleged incident with police in Hollywood.

Through his lawyers, Miller has denied the events.

Actor Aurora Perrineau had a small part in the 2016 Oscar winner Passenger and is the daughter of actors Harold Perrineau and Brittany Perrineau.

"Mr. Miller categorically and vehemently denies Ms. Perrineau's outrageous claims," attorney Don Walerstein said in a statement. "After being contacted several weeks ago by lawyers who — on Ms. Perrineau's behalf — sought substantial monetary damages from him, Mr. Miller's legal team gathered overwhelming evidence directly contradicting these false and offensive claims."

Dunham claims 'insider knowledge'

Girls co-creators Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner sent a statement to the Hollywood Reporter late Friday. Saying they had "insider knowledge" of the situation, they defended Miller and said the accusations were false.

"During the windfall of deeply necessary accusations over the last few months in Hollywood, we have been thrilled to see so many women's voices heard and dark experiences in this industry justified. It's a hugely important time of change and, like every feminist in Hollywood and beyond, we celebrate. But during every time of change there are also incidences of the culture, in its enthusiasm and zeal, taking down the wrong targets. We believe, having worked closely with him for more than half a decade, that this is the case with Murray Miller. While our first instinct is to listen to every woman's story, our insider knowledge of Murray's situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the three per cent of assault cases that are misreported every year. It is a true shame to add to that number, as outside of Hollywood women still struggle to be believed. We stand by Murray and this is all we'll be saying about this issue."

Dunham, who has more than five million followers on Twitter, followed up with a tweet that earned more than 4,000 replies. Some reminded her of a tweet she had posted in August 2017: "Things women do lie about: what they ate for lunch. Things women do not lie about: rape."

what is wrong with you, for real https://t.co/7anyEUSeZy — @hello__caitlin