Drake hints on social media details of new album

Drake is hinting on social media that a new album will drop in June.

On Monday, the Grammy Award-winning rapper posted an Instagram image of a medallion with a scorpion in the centre and in the comments he added an emoji of a CD and the words "June 2018."

Drake then posted another image of himself wearing a bomber-style jacket that read on the back "Scorpion" and "June Twenty Eighteen by Drake."

The musician's record label wasn't immediately available for comment Tuesday, but it confirmed to Rolling Stone that Scorpion "refers to the rapper's upcoming album title."

The hip-hop artist provided no further details. But his teaser came on the same day his new single Nice for What debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. That song bumped his God's Plan to the No. 2 spot after topping the chart for 12 weeks.

On Tuesday, the nominations for next month's Billboard Music Awards were announced and Drake received nine nods including one for top artist.