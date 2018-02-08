OK, we get it: Drake loves Miami.

The 31-year-old Toronto rap star has been spreading money and goodwill throughout the city this week, beginning with a surprise visit to Miami Senior High School on Monday to shoot parts of his new music video God's Plan.

Best Day Ever! The REAL Drake was at the High today! Thanks for giving back to the community! @Drake pic.twitter.com/9PqaUoerqt — @miamiseniorhigh

He donated $25,000 and promised students they'll get uniforms designed by his clothing label. Then he surprised University of Miami student Destiny James with a $50,000 scholarship.



And then, The Miami Herald reports, Drake paid the grocery bills of every shopper inside a Sabor Tropical supermarket. He also gave $50,000 to a non-profit for a homeless shelter where he also dropped $150 Target gift cards for all 130 women residents.



He later posted on his Instagram thanking Miami and saying the "last 3 days were the best I have had in a very long time."