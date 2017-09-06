After a six-decade career in which he's won two Golden Globes but no Oscar, Donald Sutherland is finally getting the golden statuette.

On Wednesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the 82-year-old Canadian actor from Saint John, N.B., will be among four recipients of an honorary Oscar on Nov. 11.

Writer-director Charles Burnett, cinematographer Owen Roizman and director Agnes Varda will also get the honour at the academy's Governors Awards.

The awards are presented for "extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the academy."

"This year's Governors Awards reflect the breadth of international, independent and mainstream filmmaking, and are tributes to four great artists whose work embodies the diversity of our shared humanity," academy president John Bailey said in a statement.

Sutherland has brought a towering presence and distinctive baritone voice to more than 140 films, including The Dirty Dozen, M..A..S..H, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Cold Mountain and The Hunger Games series.

His other honours include an Emmy Award, a Governor General's Performing Arts Award and an officer of the Order of Canada distinction.

Sutherland was in Rome filming a project and unavailable for comment on Wednesday, but in an email, his publicist said he was aware of the honour and "thrilled." He is due to attend this year's Toronto International Film Festival to promote The Leisure Seeker, which also features Helen Mirren. The two attended the Venice Film Festival on Sunday.

Sutherland, who grew up in Bridgewater, N.S., also has two sons who have pursued the craft — Kiefer Sutherland and Rossif Sutherland.