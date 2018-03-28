'I wasn't too busy to work on Deadpool:' Donald Glover shares TV script on Twitter

Actor, writer and musician Donald Glover is highlighting the "creative differences" behind his recently axed take on Deadpool, sharing via social media a purported script for his scuppered animated series about Marvel's Merc with the Mouth.

FX announced on the weekend that Marvel, the U.S. network and Glover were parting ways in regards to a Deadpool animated series he had been crafting with his brother, Stephen. The pair had signed a deal in 2017 to create a 10-episode FX series, for which the siblings would write, produce and share showrunning duties.

Early Wednesday, Glover blasted back at speculation that his packed schedule might be to blame for the cancelled project.

"For the record: I wasn't too busy to work on Deadpool," Glover wrote on Twitter, following up with a series of posts revealing a complete script entitled "Finale" that offer a taste of what might have been.

Filled with timely, of-the-minute cultural references — the demise of the last Northern white rhino, rumours of someone biting Beyoncé, the Facebook user-data scandal and the notion of teachers carrying weapons all feature in the pages — the script is true to the irreverent, profane and violent antihero character from Marvel's comics as well as the 2016 film starring Ryan Reynolds (and set for a sequel in May).

In addition to directly addressing the series being cancelled and taking shots at Marvel itself, Glover's adult-oriented script also touches on issues such as racism and police violence in the U.S.

"It just feels like everyone wants something different, but no one [wants] to do anything different to get it," Deadpool says at one point.

An Emmy-winner for his critically acclaimed TV comedy Atlanta and a Grammy-winner for music made under the alias Childish Gambino, Glover is also set to appear in the upcoming Star Wars film Solo and voice the lead character in the live-action remake of The Lion King.