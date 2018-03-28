'I wasn't too busy to work on Deadpool:' Donald Glover shares TV script on Twitter
Script filled with timely references to Facebook, Beyoncé and last Northern white rhino
FX announced on the weekend that Marvel, the U.S. network and Glover were parting ways in regards to a Deadpool animated series he had been crafting with his brother, Stephen. The pair had signed a deal in 2017 to create a 10-episode FX series, for which the siblings would write, produce and share showrunning duties.
"For the record: I wasn't too busy to work on Deadpool," Glover wrote on Twitter, following up with a series of posts revealing a complete script entitled "Finale" that offer a taste of what might have been.
In addition to directly addressing the series being cancelled and taking shots at Marvel itself, Glover's adult-oriented script also touches on issues such as racism and police violence in the U.S.
An Emmy-winner for his critically acclaimed TV comedy Atlanta and a Grammy-winner for music made under the alias Childish Gambino, Glover is also set to appear in the upcoming Star Wars film Solo and voice the lead character in the live-action remake of The Lion King.