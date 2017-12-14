Sure, Disney buying the lion's share of 21st Century Fox represents an unprecedented and, for some, worrying consolidation of blockbuster brands under a single entity. The gloved hand of Mickey Mouse will soon hold everything from Avatar to The X-Files.

It's a massive move, with earth-shaking consequences for the industry, but just think of the creative possibilities.

Here's a wish list of five projects we'd like to see if the Disney-Fox deal goes through.

The Avengers vs. The X-Men

The X-Men facing off against the Avengers has been the stuff of comic-book dreams for ages. (Marvel Comics)

Those marvellous mutants facing off against the Avengers has been the stuff of comic-book dreams since Stan Lee first created the X-Men. Until now, seeing the Fox-controlled mutants making an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would have been impossible. But now, could they represent the next phase of the MCU following 2018's Avengers: Infinity War?

Just imagine the possibilities: Rogue versus Thor. Magneto the Master of Magnetism versus Iron Man. Captain America and Professor X, speechifying at each other.

Deadpool & Jack Sparrow: The Quest for the Lost Burrito

Deadpool, at left, poses as Jack Sparrow ponders his fate in the new Disney-Fox universe. (Walt Disney Studios & 21st Century Fox )

One of the concerns about the deal is what will happen to some of Fox's edgier properties. While the film studio's track record on its X-Men franchise has been uneven, Logan and Deadpool demonstrated there was a significant audience for R-rated comic characters.

But with Disney looking to stock its new online streaming platform, will the Merc with a Mouth be muzzled? Or will the Mouse House let Deadpool remain funny... and filthy?

There'd be no better way to put Disney to the test than with a Deadpool/Pirates of the Caribbean crossover. The Pirates franchise has been teetering dangerously for years now. Plus: whoever heard of a pirate that doesn't curse?

The Simpsons meet DuckTales

Could we see the weary Simpsons get a buzzy boost from the recently revived DuckTales? (AFP/Disneyland Resort/Getty Images)

Speaking of a series that could use a some help, the deal gives Disney control of The Simpsons. Beyond perhaps allowing theme park visitors the opportunity to munch on a Krusty Burger in the Magic Kingdom, we can imagine a whole new world of possibilities for Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie.

Instead of aiming for The Simpsons' 30th season (seriously!), maybe it's time to join forces with Duck Tales, the zaniest cartoon reboot in years. Just imagine the mischief Bart could get up to with Huey, Dewey and Louie!

Hulk vs. Wolverine

We can envision an epic collision: Hulk meets Wolverine. (Marvel Studios/Ben Rothstein/Twentieth Century Fox/AP)

Two shirtless heroes powered by rage and healing factors: there's a reason comic book writers have pitted iconic characters Hulk and Wolverine against each other again and again.

While current Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo says there's little chance of making a stand-alone film, outgoing Wolverine Hugh Jackman has said he'd like to see the characters paired onscreen. I'm imagining a sparse, darkly comic, Coen Brothers-type script about two loners who are trapped on one truly epic collusion course.

Aliens vs. Boba Fett

Xenomorph versus intergalactic bounty hunter? In the new galaxy of Disney-Fox content, the possibilities are endless. (20th Century Fox, Lucasfilm)

The stars of Star Wars will have to make room for a few more intergalactic neighbours under the deal.

While director James Cameron is already busy with his next series of Avatar films for Fox, the slimy xenomorphs from the Alien franchise are ripe for a crossover. The terrifying space monsters chew their way through astronauts like hors d'oeuvre, so that's why it's time for a real opponent: battle-hardened bounty hunter Boba Fett from Star Wars.

Speaking of Star Wars, the merger will now bring the full distribution rights of 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope under Disney control.

This not only means that Disney could re-release an original, non-CGI version of the movie, but that we could go back to watching Stars Wars with the triumphant Fox fanfare at the start, as it should be.