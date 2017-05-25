ABC entered the musical adaptation game with a leap on Wednesday night, but its Dirty Dancing remake landed with a thud with many viewers and critics.

Live television and singing and dancing shows are among the more reliable ways to attract viewers in the fractured television landscape, and musicals have increasingly become important dates on the network calendars.

NBC has excitedly punctuated its claim on the territory with The Sound of Music Live!, Peter Pan Live! and The Wiz Live!.

Fox, meanwhile, drew from the '70s box-office well with Grease: Live and a pre-taped Rocky Horror Picture Show.

While ABC is set to go live later this year with The Wonderful World of Disney: The Little Mermaid Live, its remake of Dirty Dancing was a filmed three-hour adaptation.

For some, it was as interminable as the three-hour tour experienced by the castaways of Gilligan's Island.

Here, one reviewer one evoked the classic Patrick Swayze-Chris Farley sketch on Saturday Night Live.

The Dirty Dancing project was first announced in late 2015 with Abigail Breslin in the lead as Frances (Baby) Houseman, first played by Jennifer Grey. The Houseman family roles were rounded out by TV stalwarts Debra Messing and Bruce Greenwood as Baby's parents, and Sarah Hyland as her older sister.

Colt Prattes — a relative unknown who has yet to inspire a Wikipedia entry — starred as Johnny Castle, the resort dance instructor role that Swayze originated.

'Bloated' and 'strained'

Critical reviews weren't kind. The Los Angeles Times said the singing added a "pleasant levity," but that the dancing wasn't up to snuff.

"Her iconic leap into his upstretched arms? It's so strained it appears more like a function of gritted teeth and prayer than a triumphant moment powered by young love," says reviewer Lorraine Ali.

The Hollywood Reporter assailed the "bland" directing and "bloated" 130-minute running time (30 minutes longer than the 1987 smash), while Variety concluded, "It's difficult to imagine how fans of the original will not be incensed by the ending of the remake, which tacks on an ill-conceived epilogue that negates most of the power of the preceding narrative."

As can be expected in today's landscape, pop culture websites have chimed in with the most cringe-worthy moments from the proceedings.

Ratings in the U.S. for Wednesday night's showing — estimated at about 6½ million for a 1.3 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 demo — were deemed as just fair, and no match for the redoubtable Survivor on CBS, which counted two million more heads.

But it's the viewers who count the most. Let's just say it went over like a hacky Catskills comic.

Here's a sampling of Twitter reviews for Dirty Dancing redux:

Some claimed to have not made it through.

Electrified, but not in the right way.

For the record, Jennifer Grey hasn't publicly commented on the TV adaptation.

Well that's a bit extreme.

They went there.

But was it better than Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo or Lambada: The Forbidden Dance?

At the time of this posting, at least 3,300 agreed.